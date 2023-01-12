Yankton Transit Set To Expand Services To Commuters

Terry Kirchner, supervisor of Yankton Transit, announced that bus service hours will be expanded at the end of this month. After one year, the Transit group will reevaluate, with an eye toward further extending its hours.

 Courtesy Photo

A local transit group is going the extra mile, starting services earlier and ending them later to help more residents get where they’re going.

Starting Jan. 30, Yankton Transit will be expanding its weekday hours of operation. The new schedule will be from 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Transit Supervisor Terry Kirchner told the Press & Dakotan. Commuters must call Yankton Transit to register and schedule both standing reservations and rides as needed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.