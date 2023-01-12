Yankton Transit Set To Expand Services To Commuters

A local transit group is going the extra mile, starting services earlier and ending them later to help more residents get where they’re going.
Starting Jan. 30, Yankton Transit will be expanding its weekday hours of operation. The new schedule will be from 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Transit Supervisor Terry Kirchner told the Press & Dakotan. Commuters must call Yankton Transit to register and schedule both standing reservations and rides as needed.
The intent is to help individuals that need rides to work very early in the morning and those who don’t leave work until after 5 p.m., he said.
“We’re going to try this out for a year and see if the need is there,” Kirchner said. “If the demand is really there and people need it, we will continue to expand.”
Kirchner said the suggestion to extend hours came from a local employer, Cimpl Packing, to help meet the needs of its workers.
“We’ve been trying to implement this for the last year or so but, with COVID and then the loss of drivers, we just couldn’t start it up,” he said. “Now that we’re stable with drivers, we’re going to try it out.”
The situation at Cimpl has changed, but there are probably other manufacturers with workers who could use the help, Kirchner said.
“(Also), I know we have people that have medical appointments at the hospital before 7 a.m.,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic left many businesses with a shortage of workers — Transit included. Only in the last few months has the non-profit been able to hire enough drivers to return to pre-pandemic levels of service.
Last March, Yankton Transit announced that it was down to 14 drivers, many working only part-time, and had lost over 150 hours of manpower since the pandemic began, an overall 30% drop.
By August, there were only eight Transit drivers — about half of what was typical before the pandemic, the Press & Dakotan reported.
Since then, the number of drivers has bounced back, Kirchner said.
“We’re doing good on drivers right now and things are looking promising,” he said. “We are at full strength, and I hired a couple of additional drivers for these expanded hours because it would have been tough with the manpower that we had pre-COVID.
Currently, Transit runs about nine busses in the mornings, including those used to ferry children to school and to day care. After that, demand tapers off, requiring only seven buses for most of the day, Kirchner noted.
He added that demand surges again when schools get out and when businesses in town have large groups of people going home.
“That’s pretty normal for us, even pre-COVID,” Kirchner said.
Kirchner hopes to make residents aware of the change so people can sign up now and take advantage of the expanded hours as soon as they begin, he said.
“Our goal is to meet what the needs are in the community,” Kirchner said. “This is one step closer to helping out anybody that needs those rides early or later in the evening.”
For more information or to schedule a ride, call 605-665-4610 at least 24 hours in advance.
