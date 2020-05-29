South Dakota reported five new deaths in its daily COVID-19 update Friday.
Four of those deaths were in Minnehaha County (county seat: Sioux Falls), which now has 49 of the state’s 59 deaths.
One new death was reported in Beadle County (Huron), which saw its other two deaths in March. Overall, the county reported 32 new positive tests Friday, giving it 222 known cases overall. On May 10, the county had just 21 known cases. Total tests to date in Beadle County are 616, for a test infection rate of 36%.
Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) and Davison County (Mitchell) were both elevated to substantial community spread. Substantial spread is defined on the state website as five or more cases of community-acquired (non-travel related) COVID-19 within a county, or a distinct group of cases in a location.
No new cases were reported in area counties Friday.
Yankton County’s number of known cases remained at 51, while the number of recovered cases rose by one to 40.
Overall for South Dakota, 77 new positive tests were reported, giving the state 4,866 cases overall. There were 1,583 new tests processed, giving the state a total of 40,682 tests and a test infection rate of 11.9%.
Twelve more people were hospitalized, but the total number currently hospitalized dropped by 10 to 95. So far, there have been a total of 418 hospitalizations during the pandemic.
The number of active cases in the state rose by 22 to 1,063.
During a media briefing Friday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that 7,340 residents and staff members have been tested so far in the mass nursing-home testing going on throughout South Dakota.
In Nebraska, one new death was reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday night, bringing that state’s toll to 164.
There were 285 new positive tests reported on the DHHS website, giving the state 13,261 known cases. Approximately 1,800 new tests were processed to bring the state total to 95,187 for a test infection rate of 13.9%.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), one new death was reported to bring the county’s total to 34. There were 15 new positive cases reported.
Among area South Dakota counties, listed below are the number of positive tests, recoveries and negative tests. (Total hospitalizations are listed in parentheses):
• Bon Homme County — 8 positive tests / 6 recovered cases / 305 negative tests (1 ever hospitalized)
• Charles Mix — 16 / 8 / 204 (7)
• Clay — 15 / 13 / 420 (2)
• Douglas — 3 / 1 / 117 (0)
• Hutchinson — 4 / 3 / 182 (0)
• Turner — 24 / 20 / 333 (3)
• Union — 88 / 60 / 586 (3)
• Yankton — 51 / 40 / 1,350 (3)
In Nebraska, Knox County (Center) has had 10 known cases with 138 total tests. In Cedar County (Hartington), there have been seven known cases with 111 total tests.
No deaths have been reported in any area counties.
There are 14 counties in South Dakota that have yet to report a positive COVID-19 test: Bennett (Martin), Brule (Chamberlain), Campbell (Mound City), Custer (Custer), Dewey (Timber Lake), Gregory (Burke), Haakon (Philip), Hanson (Alexandria), Harding (Buffalo), Jones (Murdo), Kingsbury (De Smet), Mellette (White River), Perkins (Sturgis) and Potter (Gettysburg).
These 22 Nebraska counties have yet to report of positive test: Perkins (Grant), Thayer (Hebron), Deuel (Chappell), Loup (Taylor), Hooker (Mullen), Garden (Oshkosh), Grant (Hyannis), Wheeler (Bartlett), Blaine (Brewster), McPherson (Tryon), Rock (Bassett), Logan (Stapleton), Sheridan (Rushville), Pawnee (Pawnee City), Sioux (Harrison), Arthur (Arthur), Hayes (Hayes Center), Boyd (Butte), Brown (Ainsworth), Keya Paha (Springview), Banner (Harrisburg) and Dundy (Benkelman).
According to The Associated Press, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
