Friends Remember Tireless Volunteer With Tireless Spirit

A great local lady has left the stage.
Joan Neubauer, a Yankton native and longtime volunteer and advocate, passed away Wednesday in Yankton at age 85.
Neubauer graduated from Yankton High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Speech from Yankton College while working there full time. After college, Neubauer and her husband moved first to Maine and later to California where she worked in special education before becoming a guidance counselor with middle- and high-schoolers.
After nearly 40 years in California, Neubauer retired and returned to Yankton, which for her was like a spot in the center of the earth where all good things happened, she told the Press & Dakotan after being named Yankton’s Citizen of the Year for 2015.
Jan Garrity, the executive director with Yankton College since 2009, worked closely with Neubauer, who had been back from California for about a year and became chair of the Yankton College Board of Trustees.
Neubauer was also the chair for the Yankton County Historical Society, Garrity told the Press & Dakotan. “She wore two hats for many years and led the way and led the charge.”
Neubauer would receive an honorary doctorate degree from Yankton College.
“She was also declared Board Chair Emeritus, which means, she’s up there with that gavel in the sky,” Garrity said. “She was a true lady, genuine and one of a kind.”
In addition to Yankton College and the historical society, Neubauer was involved with many local organizations, including:
• Yankton Children’s Choir (president) and Yankton Children’s Theatre;
• Community Relations Board of the Federal Prison Camp — several terms as president;
• The Center — on the Board for six years, president one year;
• RSVP Volunteers;
• General Federation of Women’s Club — president-elect;
• Retired School Personnel (formerly Retired Teachers);
• Cramer-Kenyon Historic Home;
• Yankton Community Forum — recent president;
• Questers — historical women’s group which explores and shares with the community vital facts about local history;
• Yankton Area Arts — was named Arts Advocate of the Year in 2010;
• Yankton High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame;
• Ability Building Services — worked with clients and residents
• Lewis and Clark Theatre Company — various productions including “Harvey,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “The Curious Savage” and “The Women”
• Friday Singers — a group of women who sing two Fridays a month for residents of Sister James Care Center.
“She was everywhere, all the time,” Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Mead Cultural Education Center said. “Her whole energy when she walked into the room was just contagious.”
Nelson, who worked under Neubauer for a time, said she found a special mentor in her boss.
“She would come into my office, and she might have had a laundry list of things, mind you, but the first thing she would say is, ‘How are you? Tell me about you,’” Nelson said. “I never knew how stressed out I was until she sat down and said that, and all of a sudden, it would all come out.”
Neubauer was very giving of herself, and her time and her heart, she said.
“She’d just jump into something wholehearted, with the best of intentions,” Nelson said. “It didn’t matter how it was going to turn out, she was all in. There was no halfway.”
In her spare time, Neubauer might take the time to perform in a local play.
“She was full of life, full of character,” Tara (Gill) Leonard, former executive director of the Lewis & Clark Theater Company, said. “She was just a wonderful, supportive lady of the arts, and a dynamic personality.”
Leonard recalled Neubauer helping with costumes and even donating some of her older garments to the costume collection.
“Her true spirit was on the stage. She definitely gave 100% and she could act,” Leonard said. “She reminded me of one of those famous movie actresses in the 1920s. She had that wonderful demeanor and personality.”
Neubauer was a character, which was fitting given her love for theater, Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson recalled.
“She had such tremendous presence. You always knew when Joan was in the room,” he said. “I never saw her back down from anyone or anything, and there were a few times I thought maybe she had stirred up a ‘bear’ that was too big for her. But, no, Joan would walked away unscathed and undaunted.
“It was that fierce spirit that made her such a fighter for the things she loved.”
Arrangements are pending at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home of Yankton.
