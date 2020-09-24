• A report was received at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday of a residential burglary on Murphy Lane.
• A report was received at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:05 a.m. Thursday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 5:40 a.m. Thursday of a business burglary on W. 12th St.
• A report was received at 10:36 a.m. Thursday of a sex crime in Yankton.
