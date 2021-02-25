South Dakota reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Charles Mix County, in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,872.
For Charles Mix County, it was its 21st death overall and third in the last week.
The state also recorded 164 new infections and saw its number of active cases rise to 1,948.
Locally, Yankton County reported two new cases and no new recoveries, raising its number of active cases to 34.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+3), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+1) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported two active cases (both staff), which was unchanged from Wednesday. There were six people in quarantine/isolation (+1), with none reported on campus (0 change).
Also Thursday, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon tweeted that the state is expected to receive an additional 7,000 vaccines each week — a 37% increase — pending the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. That would lift the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to 25,830.
Here are other South Dakota statistics posted Thursday by the DOH:
• Total Cases — 111,964 (+164: 145 confirmed, 19 probable);
• Active Cases — 1,948 (+57);
• Recoveries — 108,144 (+91);
• Hospitalizations — 6,589 ever hospitalized (+19); 100 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 3,535 new tests processed; 738 new individuals tested;
• 14-Day Positivity Rate — 8.0% (+0.6%);
• Vaccinations — 197,050 total vaccinations (+5,176); 130,148 individuals vaccinated (+3,052).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded nine new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the state toll to 2,063.
The state also climbed above the 200,000-case mark, with 270 new infections reported to raise the state count to 200,106.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 220,106 (+270);
• Recoveries — 153,735 (+150);
• Hospitalizations — 6,082 ever hospitalized (+23); 160 currently hospitalized (-18);
• Testing — 12,000 new tests processed; 1,450 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 378,685 (+15,894).
