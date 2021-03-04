VERMILLION — After a successful inaugural program, the University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business is excited to launch a second session of the Coyote Business Consulting Group this spring. This service is offered free to all businesses who participate in the program.
The Coyote Business Consulting Group is a student-centered initiative that was launched in 2020 during the first outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help businesses stay competitive in South Dakota and throughout the region. The program also provides students an opportunity to receive academic credits, financial support and real-world experience.
“The first session of Coyote Business Consulting Group was incredibly successful for both the businesses we helped and our students, so it was very important for us to continue the program,” said Venky Venkatachalam, Ph.D., dean of the USD Beacom School of Business. “We are committed to economic development throughout the state of South Dakota and are excited to continue to support businesses throughout the state.”
Student teams, under the guidance of faculty advisors, help businesses solve a critical problem for their organization.
“Working with the Coyote Business Consulting Group was a great experience for our business,” said Cheryl Bartlett, founder of Harvest Winds LLC. “They took the time to listen to what our needs were and what we wanted to see happen with the consultants. The research that they did was exceptional and relevant to our business. I feel that any business at any level would benefit from this program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.