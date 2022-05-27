If you’re using Google to search for Yankton’s Stephen’s House, you will find Business Profile information stating that the ministry is “Permanently Closed,” which is not true.
Stephen’s House Director and Board of Directors President Jeff Mantz says Mike Durfee State Prison staff alerted him about the information and a Board member discovered that an unknown third party set up the profile and published the misleading information. The Board is working on a solution, which may take some time to resolve.
“Apparently someone, we don’t know who, has maliciously set up this Google Business Profile in an attempt to hinder the work of the ministry,” Mantz says. “We apologize for any confusion this has caused and will resolve it as soon as possible.”
For accurate information about Stephen’s House, visit www.stephenshouse.org or call 605-665-0210.
