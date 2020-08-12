Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield recently recognized Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with a Blue Distinction Center designation for knee and hip replacement, as well as spine surgery.
The hospital was previously named a Blue Distinction Center for back surgery and maternity care.
Blue Distinction Centers® are nationally designated providers who show expertise in delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions.
Blue Distinction Centers and Blue Distinction Centers+ for Spine Surgery provide comprehensive inpatient spine surgery services; including discectomy, fusion and decompression procedures. These Centers have lower readmission rates and fewer reoperations.
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital is proud to be recognized by Wellmark for meeting the robust selection criteria set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program remains a trusted and valuable source for patients seeking quality care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery and transplants.
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.
