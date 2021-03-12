Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek will be busy at Monday’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission.
The commission will discuss 2021 bridge inspections, a federal aid bridge program resolution, Department of Transportation amendments, a resolution in support of the Highway 52 bike path and approval of bids for gravel, riprap and milling/reclamation.
Additionally, the board will also discuss several plats, the appraiser position, cyber insurance, a decision on the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative proposal and review of proposed changes to Article 5 of the county zoning ordinance before they are sent back to the Planning Commission.
The County Commission is set to meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Capacity is limited in the chambers due to social distancing protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.