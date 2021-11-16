Evan William Frances Highland, 814 Locust St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Stop lamps required; $25.
Leonard Oran Allen III, 904 Pearl St. #3, Yankton; Complete update registration form; Suspended execution of sentence; $709.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Complete update registration form; Recharged by indictment.
Lewis Jarel Simms, 301 W. 31st St., Apt. 206, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $132.50.
Justen Christensen, 512 S. Deer Blvd, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Joseph Eugene Thornton, 401 Maple St., Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Steven J. Kichta, Irene; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Ashton Ray Hood, 110 Mack Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ryan Brown, Beresford; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $676.50; Jail sentence of 5 days; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Jason Krumback, Sioux Falls; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Sabrina Rose Decory, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Emily Jean Kolker, 2504 Abbott Dr., Yankton; Speed on four lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Julian Alberto Alonzo, 178 Mickelson Drive, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; $1,176.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years, 6 months suspended and 43 days credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entice away child under age 16; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,001.01; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information; Entice away child under age 16; Recharged by information.
Kayla Jo Seifert, Dumont, Minn.; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Amber Madsen, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
William Emmett Walsh, Deadwood; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Timothy Michael Schrag, Irene; No proper license plates on vehicle; $132.50.
Kari Lee Rettig, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Ariel Diaz Rodriguez, 102 Juniper St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Richard Wade, 815 Picotte St., Apt. 2, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Shali Ware, 410 Burleigh #6, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Cheri Wingert, Lawton, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lorena Alarcon-Jimenez, 2400 Douglas Ave. #61, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; No stop on entry from alley, driveway or private road; $132.50.
Alexa Nelson, 408 Burleigh #1, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $656.50; Penitentiary sentence of five years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Randi Jo Devie, 2916 Broadway #103, Yankton; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
David Lowell Misener, Elk City, Okla.; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Jenna Marie Wygant, 811 Picotte St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Speed on four land in rural areas; $137.50.
