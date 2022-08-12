The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company has announced upcoming auditions for “Dearly Departed” by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, directed by Tracy Taylor. Auditions will take place on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 15-16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dakota Theatre, 328 Walnut St., Yankton.
A synopsis of the play is as follows: In the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt, the beleaguered Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpins’ other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.