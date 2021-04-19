PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their first meeting of the 2021 interim on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Senator Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Representative Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), will hear an update on the SB55 (from the 2020 Legislative Session) Task Force, review letters of intent, discuss the West River tour itinerary, and set interim meeting dates. The agenda is available online.
Those wishing to testify remotely must register by noon April 21, by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, who they are representing, city of residence and what agenda item they will be addressing.
