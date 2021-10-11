100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 12, 1921
• Arthur Reetz has installed a soundproof music booth in his store for demonstrating his Brunswick phonographs.
• The toy locomotive at the bridge site, successor to Puffing Billy, which carries mortar and material from this side out to the various piers, hasn’t got the distinction of a name like its predecessor, but it has seen more of the world than the average life-sized railway locomotive. Material that went into some of the biggest structures in the United States has been hauled by this nameless little vagabond.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 12, 1946
• The Dakota Egg Company, Inc., which for more than three years produced the powdered eggs which the GI overseas came to know so well, ceased operations in Yankton the week of Sept. 23, thereby closing a local industry which employed around 80 people most of the time the plant was active here.
• Theodore Koenig, Yankton, of the pure foods division of the U.S. Department Of Agriculture, and Fire Chief Cecil Bauer inspected hotels, restaurants and other eating places in the city Friday afternoon as part of the fire prevention week program here. Bauer reports that, in general, conditions are improving, with many of the fire hazards and sanitary conditions better than they were six month ago.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 12, 1971
• Noting South Dakota as home of that hardy immigrant and now-famous resident, the ringneck pheasant, the Department of Highways and Game, Fish and Parks Department decided to alert motorists to dangers of large numbers of the birds. Signs are being put up at 20 locations in the state as part of the pheasant alert.
• Eligible to compete in the Little Britches National Finals at Littleton, Colo., are two young rodeo champs, including one local girl. One is Miss Renee Youngbluth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. LaVerle Youngbluth of Wagner, who placed second in Junior Girls Pole Bending at the Second Annual South Dakota Championship Little Britches Rodeo at Gregory on Sept. 18-19. She is 13 years old and has acquired 20 trophies, three belt buckles and dozens of ribbons. Her horse is named Rocket.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 12, 1996
• Campus police at the University of South Dakota will soon be able to carry guns and arrest people. The full Board of Regents gave approval Friday to an agreement between USD and the City of Vermillion that will allow university police to be deputized.
• For the first time in well over a decade, the Mount Marty College men’s basketball team is getting some national recognition. The Lancers, the defending South Dakota-Iowa Conference champions, are ranked 22nd in the NAIA Division II preseason poll, released Friday. Mount Marty has not made an appearance in the national rankings since the 1981-82 season.
