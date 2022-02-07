OMAHA, Neb. — As the U.S. government begins distributing COVID tests and face masks, Americans can be assured of the return of an old scammer trick: crooks masking themselves as official websites. They’ve done it repeatedly with other government agencies and programs, from Social Security to Medicare to the IRS. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns new initiatives such as the recently announced programs to give out free COVID tests and face masks will bring masquerading scammers out yet again. Their goal is the acquisition of your private information to steal your identity and your money.
“It’s disgusting that these bad actors continue to leverage this worldwide crisis for their own economic gain,” said BBB President and CEO Jim Hegarty. “Unfortunately, scams have grown in frequency throughout the pandemic, so we’re doing our utmost to urge consumers to be cautious.”
What to watch for:
When you do an online search or respond to an ad regarding free tests or face masks, you could find yourself directed to a website that looks official. Scammers may have duplicated the look — complete with graphics and logos — of a real government website. There will be a link that you are urged to click on to request your own test or face mask.
Clicking on the link could take you to a form that requests a Social Security number or Medicare ID. It may also want you to submit a credit card number to “pay for shipping.” The real page, however, will not ask for such information. This is a sign of a scam.
The distribution plan so far:
The operational details of the distribution of the N95 face masks are still being developed. Early reporting indicates the masks will be available three-to-a-person at pharmacies and community health centers. There is not yet an indication of distribution through the mail. The program is expected to be in operation by early February.
Tests, however, will be mailed out to those who go to covidtest.gov, or to special.usps.com/test kits, and request them. The current plan is four free tests per household. If a household needs more than four and has private insurance, they can either have the insurance provider pay for them at the time of purchase or get reimbursed by submitting a claim to the insurer. You may get up to eight tests per covered individual per month from private insurers.
Here are BBB’s tips for checking the legitimacy of a website:
• Domain name — Scammers choose domain names as close to the real thing as possible. They may swap two letters or use a slight misspelling. So read carefully for the exact, correct spelling.
• Tricky subdomains — Look at the spelling of the subdomain name. A favorite trick of scammers is to use a different one (from the legitimate one) in hopes you will not notice.
• Only your name and address are requested by the real websites. The government program is free and requires no payment from you, even for shipping. No insurance details or Social Security numbers are required.
Take advantage of the new free test and mask programs from the government but be smart about the process. Don’t fall into the traps that are certainly going to be set by scammers trying to rip you off. For more answers to questions, you may about the free test and mask initiatives, call BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at BBB.org. To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.