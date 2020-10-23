Three people were arrested Wednesday after Yankton police received a call concerning an alleged kidnapping and robbery.
Kristin Martin 32, of Yankton; Jeffrey Green, 50, of Yankton and Chauncieya Chaydee Watkins-Caldwell, 22, of Yankton were arrested on charges of kidnapping/2nd degree and robbery/2nd degree in connection with the report.
Green, who has been placed under a parole hold, may also be facing an assault charge.
According to the Yankton Police Department, a call was received from the alleged victim, who claimed that he was lured to a residence with the promise of work, held against his will and forced to pay an unspecified sum of money before being released.
Yankton police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.