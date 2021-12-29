LINCOLN, Neb. — Don’t have one last alcoholic beverage “for the road” if you’re about to get on the road. December is designated as Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month to draw attention to the lifesaving topic, as drunk and drugged driving often increases in December due to travel and holiday parties with alcohol.
Each year, more than 10,700 people — one-third of all vehicle-related fatalities — are killed by drivers under the influence of alcohol and other drugs, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
In Nebraska, drunk and drugged driving accounted for about 24% of all vehicle-related fatalities in 2019, a 14.7% drop from 2018.
Many substances can impair driving, including alcohol, some over-the-counter and prescription drugs, and illegal drugs, noted the NHTSA. Alcohol, marijuana and other drugs can impair the ability to drive because they slow coordination, judgment and reaction times. Cocaine and methamphetamine can make drivers more aggressive and reckless. Opioids can cause drowsiness and impair thinking and judgment. Also, some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects. Read and follow all warning labels before driving, and note that warnings against “operating heavy machinery” include driving a vehicle.
The most commonly found drug among drivers involved in vehicle crashes is alcohol, which can be detected using either a breathalyzer device or a blood test. Alcohol levels are measured by the weight of the alcohol in a certain volume of blood. This is called blood alcohol concentration (BAC). A BAC of .08 grams of alcohol per deciliter of blood dramatically increases the chances of a car crash. It is illegal to operate a vehicle with a BAC of .08 or higher in the U.S., and some local areas and states have more stringent requirements. Also, some people can become significantly impaired even with lower blood alcohol concentrations.
Using two or more drugs at the same time, including alcohol, can amplify the impairing effects of each drug a person has consumed, leading to increased risk. Even small amounts of drugs can have a large effect., and impaired drivers can’t accurately assess their own impairment
Keep yourself and others safe:
• Don’t drink and drive. Depend on a sober driver, whether that is an Uber, Lyft or taxi driver, or a friend who has not consumed any intoxicating substances.
• Don’t let friends get behind the wheel if they’re under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Take their keys and help them find a different, sober form of transportation.
• If you’re hosting a party where alcohol or other substances will be used, it’s your job to make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
• Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement. You could save someone’s life by doing so.
