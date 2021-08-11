Crofton Advances Its Building Plans

CROFTON, Neb. — Later this month, the Crofton school board could choose the construction firm that will work with the district’s structural deficiencies and space needs in its buildings.
The district operates two sites: a roughly 60-year-old elementary school on the south side of town, across from St. Rose School, and a roughly 30-year-old high school along Highway 121 in the northwest corner of the Knox County community.
In particular, the elementary school contains a number of safety hazards and accessibility issues, according to Superintendent Chris Look.
“We’re especially working with the condition of the elementary school,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “What we’ve said since the beginning is that we’ve got to do something. Not doing anything is not an option at this point.”
At its Aug. 30 special meeting, the board will interview representatives from Hausmann Construction of Omaha/Lincoln and Norfolk, Boyd Jones of Omaha and Radec of Hartington, with Klinger of Sioux City named as alternate.
The Aug. 30 meeting and interviews are open to the public, Look said. Each firm will receive 30 minutes for its presentation and 15 minutes for board questions. The board will enforce strict time limits with each interview and will allow 15 minutes for a transition from one applicant to the next.
The board remains open to any of three options, Look said:
• $18.5 million for constructing a new elementary school at the high school site and making improvements to the high school, creating a single campus for all district facilities;
• $25.9 million for remodeling the elementary school and adding to the high school;
• $27.3 million for constructing a new elementary school on the existing site and making improvements to the high school.
At Monday’s regular meeting, the board narrowed down the list of six construction applicants for interviews. In making its choices, the board consulted with community members Brett Schmidt, Chris Wortmann, Mike Mauch and Chad Altwine.
The four men hold experience with similar projects, Look told the Press & Dakotan. Monday’s discussion included concerns about the nation’s supply chain and the availability of certain construction materials.
The board looked at factors such as experience, location and types of projects before narrowing the field of six applicants for interviews. In particular, the board weighed each firm’s track record with projects similar to the ones under consideration at the Crofton schools.
In addition, Look has also consulted with area superintendents on their building projects, particularly those who have chosen construction of new facilities.
The district sent out a Request for Proposals (RFP), which included all three plans under consideration, Look said. All of the finalists can do the job regardless of the chosen option, he added.
Besides the four community members, the board consulted Monday by video with Terri Miller of Architects, Inc., of Sioux Falls. She has worked with the district on its facility needs and provided a breakdown of the construction costs and fees.
COVID has greatly affected the supply chain and prices, Miller said. “We watch the markets every day,” she said.
Board member Craig Marsh said one major goal has been helping people understand the work that would be entailed and all of the costs associated with renovating the elementary school. Last week’s community meeting provided a greater understanding of the many issues associated with the current facilities, he added.
“I think our meeting last week helped people visualize what remodeling is needed,” he said.
Remodeling the elementary school could cost much more than what some patrons are estimating, Marsh said. Whereas some patrons are estimating $5 million for remodeling the elementary school, the figure could run as high as $13 million, he said.
“Do you want to spend $13 million and still have an old building, or do you want to spend $18 million and have a really nice building?” he asked.
Board member Roger Lange agreed that last week’s presentations gave patrons a much clearer picture of the district’s needs and the costs it faces with each option. He noted the many government mandates for school districts that require costs to comply.
“People are saying, ‘Hey, I understand now,’” he said. “They see what we’re up against. If we don’t get these things addressed, we could get sued.”
Board Vice President Lisa Van Heek said she heard from patrons who are concerned about the elementary school’s condition.
Board President Larry Potts noted the district needs to look at all of the district’s needs, including the high school, for both the short and long term. The district needs to allow room for expandability of facilities, if needed, in future years, he added.
The district has learned of a number of deficiencies at the elementary school, Look told the Press & Dakotan. The final price tag remains unknown, he added.
“There will be the need for ADA (handicapped accessibility) compliance, electrical, plumbing, fire code and addressing the lack of a sprinkler system,” he said. “Until we tear into the walls, we won’t know exactly what the cost will be, but we do know there are several deficiencies.”
A bond issue, if needed, will likely occur after Jan. 1 when LB 2, passed by the Nebraska Legislature, takes effect, Look said. The law affects bond issues and agricultural land valuation.
Anything passed before Jan. 1, 2022, has ag land valuation at 75% and will all other property at 100%, Look said. “After Jan. 1, 2022, ag land valuation drops to 50% and everything else raises a little bit for residential and commercial property,” he said.
The Crofton school board and administration have received growing interest in the district facilities, Look said.
“We want to continue to be transparent with our patrons and stakeholders so they know what is going on and that they feel free to talk to us and give us feedback,” he said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.