MMU Athletes Score Victories In Dealing With Pandemic

y athletes are constantly battling an invisible opponent — the coronavirus.
The first COVID-19 cases were recorded last spring in South Dakota and many neighboring states. At MMU, the pandemic brought a halt to in-class instruction and the Lancers’ spring athletic schedule.
Eight months later, it’s a new school year and an entirely new experience for MMU and fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) members.
“Our athletes have been very responsible and compliant with our new (COVID) regulations. We’ve been flexible, and that’s what has made it work for us,” MMU athletic director Chris Kassin said.
“We’ve also been very united not only as a school but also as a conference. Communication has been so important. We talk to each other, and we support each other.”
GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra said it was quickly apparent the league couldn’t micromanage what each school was willing — or even allowed — to do because of different state regulations and local COVID cases.
“We have members in four states (North and South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa). Each state is different, and we knew we had to give autonomy to each school,” he said. “Early on, (that need) was pretty evident working with our university presidents and our ‘return to play’ task force. We have to allow each school to draw up their own protocol based on local situations.”
The GPAC not only covers multiple states. Its members are located in communities ranging from about 6,000 residents up to Omaha with a population of around 500,000.
“As smaller schools, we do have more flexibility on our campuses (to react to local situations) than larger universities,” Westra said.
GPAC members follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Westra said. The schools also comply with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) regulations.
Beyond that, each school decides how to implement its policies and practices, such as COVID precautions and quarantines, Westra added.
“We’ve really followed that. We’re not going with threshold limits, and we don’t step in and say anything isn’t going to happen,” he said. “It’s our general philosophy that it’s a school-by-school decision on things like when an athlete or team will come back (from a COVID case).”
Mount Marty has drawn up its “MMUnited” policy dealing with team practices, contests, travel and returning to play after a COVID case, Kassin said.
MMU makes its decisions using wide input from several persons on the university’s best interests, he said. Those policies, which can be changed at any time, cover competitions through Dec. 31. At that time, the policies will be reviewed for continuation or adjustments.
While the GPAC schools are given autonomy, they also work together as a team, Kassin said.
“That’s what really makes this work — the trust among our member schools,” he said. “We’re one of the shining stars of the NAIA, and this conference has shown the ability to work together, to trust each other and to understand what’s best for its ongoing conditions.”
MMU and other schools have shown that flexibility in scheduling, including contests postponed or canceled at the last minute because of COVID cases.
As an example, Mount Marty has played an opponent twice in a day or on two consecutive days because of a quarantine situation, Westra said.
Because of the GPAC’s smaller geographic area, members can travel by bus without the need for flights and possible additional COVID concerns, he added.
With the autonomy allowed for each GPAC member, some concerns have been raised whether it can create advantages or disadvantages among the schools’ athletic programs.
Kassin doesn’t believe the Lancer programs are experiencing any problems. “We haven’t been put at a competitive disadvantage with our policies. We’re doing what’s best for our students.”
MMU marketing director Kelsey Freidel Nelson, who also coaches the Lancer cheer and dance team, said the school’s “return to play” standards are in line with other GPAC members and with national guidelines.
“If anything, it has made our students and coaches safer and better able to compete,” she said.
MMU analyzes its facilities in terms of COVID safety, Kassin said, noting Cimpl Arena as the smallest arena among GPAC schools.
“I think Cimpl is really nice with the renovations we’ve done. But in terms of size and traffic flow, it makes social distancing more challenging compared to the other institutions in our area,” he said.
While most Lancer sports enforce limited attendance, MMU offers livestreaming of its events so others can view them online, Freidel Nelson said.
Westra pointed to Mount Marty’s construction of a fieldhouse and residence hall, along with implementing a football program.
“They showed the determination to do all of these (building projects and new sport) during a pandemic. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Westra said.
The pandemic has provided serious challenges for ensuring health and safety while trying to continue competition, Westra said. The landscape has changed since last spring and remains extremely fluid, he said.
“I think this has been a real learning process. If someone comes down with a positive case, we know how to go in and quickly process things,” he said. “There is a great amount of talking among our conference members. We asking, ‘How did you handle this?’ and learning from each other.”
Some changes remain, such as the football teams playing a fall season while the national playoffs don’t start until spring. In other cases, changes have been made to winter schedules and the number of games or matches.
GPAC members have worked well together during unprecedented times, Westra said.
“We’ve learned a lot from this pandemic. It really proves the determination of administrators and staying the course,” he said. “We went from a complete shutdown last spring, wondering if we would even have a fall season, but now we’ve moved forward. It’s been so encouraging and speaks volumes about each school.”
Westra commended the athletes for their maturity in handling the pandemic. “Our students have been asked to do a lot. Kids want to be kids, but they know what it takes to be successful to play,” he said.
Westra believes the GPAC members will emerge stronger from the pandemic.
“I’m proud of where we have come from since this started. You don’t see it every day,” he said. “We know we’re better together. There’s a sense, as a conference, we’re going to get through this.”
