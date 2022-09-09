The annual Airport Breakfast will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m.-noon in Crop Dusters’ hangar on the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton.
The menu will include pancakes, sausage, orange drink, coffee & milk – plus lots of aircraft. Fly-in pilots free; there is a fee for others, with children under 5 eating for free.
