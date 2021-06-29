• Nicholas Aungie Jr., 31, Wagner, was arrested Friday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Steven Paulus, 46, Hartington, Neb., was arrested Friday on a warrant for driving with a revoked license.
• Ryan Lunn, 44, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Caleb List, 21, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for simple assault.
• Nadine Zephier, 39, Kennebec, was arrested Friday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Terrence Gay, 27, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance, simple assault (domestic) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Agustin Andrade-Rivas, 32, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Cole Rumsey, 19, Utica, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Radi Devie, 32, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000)/second-degree vandalism.
• Avery Garcia, 26, Vermillion, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Edwin Benitez Mendoza, 39, South Sioux City, Neb., was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Charles Alderson III, 26, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Cory Vrooman, 39, Yankton, was arrested Monday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Olivia Good Cane Milk, 26, Yankton, was arrested Monday on warrants for identity theft, second-degree petty theft and violation of terms and conditions.
