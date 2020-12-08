Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home, 509 Pine St in Yankton, is all dressed up for the Christmas season. On Dec. 12 from noon-4 p.m., the house will be aglow and ready for guests to view both the historic and more modern decorations carefully placed by the Questers and board members.
The front gate is festively festooned with greens and red bows. The front porch is appropriately arrayed with wreaths on the doors, poinsettias and greens across the whole expanse.
The front foyer, bedecked by the Laura Ingalls Wilder Questers, is filled with dolls. Some are in carriages; some on the loveseat, some on the seat and shelves of the Victorian hat stand, one is even in the arms of the lady waiting for her carriage. Garlands of greens go from the bottom to the top of the stairs with ornaments peeking out from the foliage. They belonged to the Kenyon family and were added to their collection between 1920 and 1960.
The front parlor, decorated by the Arikara Questers, carries on the doll-and-carriage theme. Because Christmas is for children, a Victorian child’s doll buggy is underneath the tree. The large tree, gilded by pinks and reds and complete with presents underneath, fills the front window. Cheery poinsettias and a cranberry glass lantern complete the red motif.
The back parlor continues that motif and features a smaller tree, beautifully trimmed with white, crocheted angels and red ornaments. Other decorations adorn the top of the fireplace, drape above Dr. Rev. Joseph Ward’s desk … almost no surface is without embellishment.
The formal dining room is resplendent with Christmas colors. A deep red tablecloth serves as backdrop for the green, gold and white Havilland Limoges china placed upon it. “Depression” glass goblets in green from the Kenyon family and napkins of gold complete the ensemble. The pink glass vase centerpiece is emblazoned with greens and holly, the base garnished with fruits. An unusually large Christmas cactus enriches the tea cart.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, board members will be wearing masks and gloves. Those touring are requested to do the same. Gloves and masks are available to those who don’t have them. They are located just inside the doors along with the sign-in sheet. Unfortunately, no cookies or cider are being served this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.