WAGNER — Students from the Marty Indian School, Andes Central and Wagner Community School recently were given the task of designing a community art project that was in the form of a buffalo for the “Imagine Design Contest.”
The students were asked to envision their design work being transformed into community art that would then end up being placed at the hillside on the north side of the Wagner Lake for years to come. The students then applied their vision and creativity to the project to help not only create a great community art project, but also to be able to create something that would help encourage people from other areas to come to the lake and see the art that had been created.
A total of 39 designs were created by our area students for this project and then the ideas were turned over to 25 different community judges who then selected the top eight finalists and finally the final four designs that they felt should be turned over to artists Cherie Ramsdel and Isabelle Barraza, both artists from Mitchell, who will then transform these designs into an art form for all to enjoy.
The top four finalists in this contest are: Mila Hopkins of Lake Andes School and Kendra Van Duysen, Deandra Garneaux and Kylin Rose Insko of Wagner Community School. Each buffalo sculpture has two sides and each of the students’ designs will appear on one of the sides.
Several creative designs were submitted and the following community judges should be thanked for taking the time to help make the final selections and they are: Tiffany Hrlicka, Yelle Turner, Vince Two Eagles, Mackenzie Stone, Tara St. Pierre, Lori Bouza, Brenda Jaton, Michael Burgeson, Mary Koupal, Shad Storley, Jeff Juffer, Scott Alderink, Tammy Stone, Mike Frie, Lucy Leines, Dayla Picotte, Amanda Bechen, Tom Beeson, Jeff Doom, Missy Slaba, Michael Horned Eagle, James Sanchez, Kennith Ashes and Garret Juffer.
This project was made possible by the cooperation of the Yankton Sioux Tribe and the Wagner Chamber of Commerce who worked together financially to bring this idea to life.
Both groups should be thanked for helping to bring beauty and the important message of cooperation and unity to our community. It is hoped that the project will be completed in time to be dedicated at the 605 Unity Jam on June 13 at the Wagner Lake. Due to the delays the pandemic has played, it is uncertain if the project can be completed in time, but the artists will do their best to complete the work by the event date.
For information about the 605 Unity Jam check out the information on the Facebook page at https://www.horizonsinc.org/.
