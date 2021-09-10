9/11 At 20

The events of Sept. 11, 2001 irreversibly altered reality and what constituted normal for an American citizen.
But since that day 20 years ago, children have been born with no first-hand experience of the day’s events. They only know a world that has existed in its aftermath, only handed-down tales of the times before and the harrowing experience of watching the day’s events unfolding on live television.
Now, two decades removed from the events of 9/11, educators at the secondary and post-secondary levels are learning how to teach an event that forever exists below the horizons of virtually all of their students’ experiences.
Recently, Yankton High School history teacher Doug Haar and University of South Dakota (USD) professor Dr. Kurt Hackemer — who currently teaches American Military History and has taught other classes on military history, including a class on the Afghan and Iraq wars in 2016 — talked to the Press & Dakotan to discuss how they approach 9/11 with their students, contextualize the event’s place in the grand scheme of history and how it shapes their lives today.
A SHARED EXPERIENCE
As with millions of Americans, both Haar and Hackemer experienced the attacks and their aftermath in real time.
Haar said he experienced the attacks as a teacher at Yankton Middle School.
“The kids were so good, but you could tell obviously something else was on their minds that day (for) the entire day,” he said. “I was receiving emails from students at the high school inquiring as to who’s behind it.”
He said that one of the things that stood out in the immediate aftermath was how the nation came together.
“You look at the divisions that we have today — those didn’t seem to exist at that time,” he said. “It’s something that I think about quite often. Everybody was thinking about the people of New York or thinking about the firefighters. They were thinking about the police. They were thinking about whether the president’s safe. They were thinking about the people in the Pentagon and, of course, the people on (Flight 93) that so bravely took on the terrorists and ended up crashing in Pennsylvania.”
Hackemer had just finished teaching a class at USD as the first news reports rolled in.
“I knew that our political science department had a television in their conference room hooked up to CNN,” he said. “I went over there and was parked there for the next several hours.”
He said that one thing that stuck out to him came when classes reconvened later in the week.
“I came back into class on Thursday morning and I thought that my task that day was going to be to sort of gauge where my students were at and talk to them about what had happened and help them process it,” he said. “What I thought was fascinating was, I got into class and, the entire class, their reaction was, ‘We really don’t want to talk about this right now. We can’t talk about this right now.’ They had information and sensory overload because those images were playing over and over again. That day on the syllabus, we were supposed to talk about medieval warfare, and they asked if we could please, please, please talk about medieval warfare because they wanted to talk about something that was not current events and not happening around them. They needed a little bit of an escape.”
GROWING UP IN THE SHADOW
As the years went by, 9/11 found its way into the curriculums of both educators in their own unique ways. Meanwhile, they faced an ever-increasing percentage of students who had not witnessed the event for themselves.
One thing Haar noted was that, unlike many historical events where students learn the bulk of their knowledge in class, many students come to class with a good grasp of the event — whether or not they were alive for it.
“They are really well-informed about 9/11,” he said. “I find that quite interesting. Obviously, at some point, they’ve had instruction or they’ve made the decision they were going to try and learn on their own and have consulted articles or programming. There are a lot of kids that spend a lot of time on the Internet and also (watching) YouTube. When it comes to 9/11, I’ve found that they have a pretty good grasp of the major events that took place and, interestingly enough, they all know who Osama bin Laden is.”
He said his approach to teaching about 9/11 doesn’t differ much from teaching other historical events.
“In teaching it today, obviously you’re covering some of the same points like what happened on that particular day,” he said. “I spend time going through and talking about cause and effect as a history teacher, so you’re looking at motivations or assumed motivations and why we were perceived as being invulnerable. .. And we go over some results of the 9/11 Commission where we found out there were times other than 9/11 where they were able to foil the plots which we didn’t know about until after that commission made that report. You talk about the sacrifice made by soldiers and the men and women who went overseas to make sure we were protected and could enjoy the lifestyle we have today.”
Hackemer said he teaches 9/11 as a significant event, but focuses more attention on the fallout from it.
“9/11, when it enters my teaching, is a lot like Pearl Harbor,” he said. “It’s an event that is acknowledged, especially the horrific loss of the day and then the aftermath of it. But, we don’t spend a lot of time talking about the event itself. Instead, what we focus on is more the impact of the event.”
He added that his classes tend to attract a unique demographic with their own inquiries.
“Especially with my students, I tend to have a higher percentage than normal of veterans who served either in Iraq or Afghanistan,” he said. “The American military presence in those countries is directly linked to the United States’ reaction to 9/11. Those students are more curious about why they were in Afghanistan or Iraq rather than the nitty-gritty details of 9/11.”
Hackemer said there’s one matter that’s extremely difficult to convey about one of America’s darkest days.
“This is something I’ve found teaching military history in general — they have no real way of gauging significant loss of life,” he said. “They have a hard time understanding that. If you’re talking about 3,000-plus people dead in a morning, they have a really difficult time understanding that and articulating what that must feel like.”
He said it’s much easier for his students to connect with the aftermath of 9/11 than the event itself largely because that’s all they’ve known.
“For them, it’s kind of an abstraction,” he said. “They have an easier time connecting to what happened afterwards than the event because so many of them served or so many of them know people who served. That, to them, makes a little more sense. Otherwise it’s very difficult for them to process.”
However, Hackemer said that this inability to gauge significant losses isn’t exclusive to discussions on 9/11.
“I’ve found that true anytime that I teach about events that have large-scale loss of life,” he said. “It’s just a very difficult thing to convey in the classroom.”
COMBATTING CONSPIRACY
As with many historical events, 9/11 hasn’t been safe from conspiracy theories.
Books, celebrity statements and feature-length “documentaries” have been released alleging American government involvement and other nefarious claims centered around 9/11. Conspiracies have become easier to disseminate with the rise of social media over the last 20 years.
When it comes to conspiracies around 9/11, Hackemer said the topic does appear from time to time.
“The conspiracies don’t come up a lot, but they do come up and students do have questions about them,” he said. “In general, I would say there’s always some interesting discussion to be had about things that students think they know about history.”
He said he encourages solid research into the matter.
“You dive in and say, ‘Let’s be historians. Let’s go look at the evidence and evaluate what’s out there on all sides and come to conclusions,’” he said. “That’s usually the most productive way to do it. It’s less productive to say, ‘No, you’re wrong.’ You haven’t really accomplished anything there. When those kinds of things come up, they actually become really good teaching moments because then the larger question is, ‘How do we understand history and why do we understand it the way we do?’ You can have some really great discussions around that.”
Haar said he has a very different way of combatting conspiracy and misinformation.
“When they bring up the conspiracies involving 9/11, I just basically tell them, ‘We’re not going there,’” he said. “I give a little talk about sticking to reliable sources and reliable sites. If they want to visit with me after class, they can, but we’re not talking about it in class. It goes nowhere here.”
CONTINUED TEACHING
As the events of 9/11 fall further into the past, neither educator sees a diminishing need to inform their students about the events of that day and how those students’ lives have been shaped by the aftermath.
According to Hackemer, evolution in the teaching and perspective on 9/11 is ultimately inevitable.
“It is going to change as we develop an historical literature around the Iraq and Afghan wars,” he said.
He added that even his course on these wars exemplified how 9/11 has never existed in a vacuum and that it is an event that is part of the broader historical record.
“When I taught my Iraq and Afghan wars class, I started with events in the Middle East in the 1970s,” he said. “That whole discussion was framed around America’s relationship with the wider Middle East. That’s how I’m more likely to teach it, ‘This is what American foreign policy was. This is what American military policy was in the Middle East at large. 9/11 is one thing that happened as a result of that, and then 9/11 had these consequences, which are these two wars. Now let’s talk about how these two wars played out and what their impact is.’”
Haar said it will always be important to think of the human aspect of the attacks.
“It’s necessary to remember what happened and remember those who died as a result and also remember the heroes that we had — first responders, the policemen, the firemen and also our servicemen and women who went overseas to deal with our enemies as a result of it. I think we’ll handle it as we do other historical events. It’s just there’s a little more emphasis placed on it because of its significance.”
To Hackemer, this historical record surrounding 9/11 and its aftermath is only goig to grow for future generations.
“History is something that gets written slowly because you learn more, you revise, the historical interpretations change over time,” he said. “I think 10 years from now when there’s a little more separation — especially from the Afghan war — we might be talking about the impact of 9/11 a little bit differently.”
