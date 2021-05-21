Authorities Investigating Drug Incident In Marty School

MARTY — Authorities are investigating a report of Marty Indian School elementary students ingesting drugs brought to school by one of the students.
An investigation has determined the ages of the children involved with the drugs ranged from 9-13 years old.
A parent informed the Press & Dakotan that his child consumed some of the “edibles,” and he has met with school officials regarding the matter.
The incident, which apparently occurred last week, involves a number of law enforcement jurisdictions. The school is located on Yankton Sioux tribal land, while the drugs and at least one student may have come from outside tribal land.
Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement Police Chief Chris Saunsoci told the Press & Dakotan his agency has been actively working with the case.
“The Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement is investigating the incident that happened at the Marty Indian School,” he said. “We were notified several hours after the incident had occurred.”
The tribal police department was contacted by a parent of a Marty Indian School student who had ingested the edibles, Saunsoci said.
“The initial report came in as a welfare check on a child who was picked up by the parent and lives outside of tribal jurisdiction,” he said. “The ‘Welfare Check’ report came in approximately a couple hours after the incident happened. We advised them we had to contact the (Charles Mix County) sheriff’s office since the child lives outside of tribal jurisdiction.”
The Yankton Sioux police department received other calls about the alleged incident, which prompted a follow-up visit to the Marty school, Saunsoci said.
“Another couple hours later, we received phone calls asking if we knew what happened at the Marty Indian School, where several students ingested ‘edibles,’” the police chief said.
“We sent a tribal police officer and Tribal CPS (Child Protective Services) to the Marty Indian School. When officers arrived, we were advised everybody left for the day and to come back tomorrow. We then made the connection to the welfare check.”
A Marty school official later contacted the police force about the alleged drug-related incident, Saunsoci said.
“After school hours, after the officer was advised to come back tomorrow, the Marty Indian School superintendent called my office and wanted to make sure the incident was reported to law enforcement,” the police chief said. “The superintendent then gave me a statement and reported the incident.”
“The Marty Indian School Board has been made aware of the incident and has been following the investigation closely,” he added.
The child who brought the substance from home and students who were given the substance live outside of tribal jurisdiction, Saunsoci said. Based on those factors, he said, the investigation and findings have been sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Child Protection Services.
The Tribal Child Protection Services and Indian Child Welfare are also reviewing the report, Saunsoci said.
The remaining substance seized as evidence has been sent to the South Dakota State Health Laboratory for testing, he said.
Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement and the Yankton Sioux tribal prosecutor are reviewing the investigation for tribal criminal charges, he added.
The Press & Dakotan contacted other law enforcement agencies involved with the Marty case.
FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said his agency was aware of the situation.
“The Yankton Sioux Tribe police department called one of our agents and filled us in,” he said. “At this point, we are not doing anything until the U.S. Attorney’s Office takes a look at the reports.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for South Dakota had no comment on the case, spokeswoman Aileen Crawford said Friday afternoon.
Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler said his office is looking at the case and investigating the source of the drugs. Because the Marty school lies on tribal land, Yankton Sioux law enforcement is handling any activities occurring at that location, the sheriff added.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.