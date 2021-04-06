SCOTLAND — The Board of Directors of SoDak Stamm Germans from Russia are inviting everyone interested in the history of the area, whether you are of German ancestry or not, to come and join them on Sunday afternoon, April 11, at 2 p.m. for a meeting at The Farm, a retreat center located at 29123 416th Ave. (just north of junction of Scotland road or 292nd St. and the Bohemian Highway.)
The program will be about the life of Pastor Carl Bonekemper of Scotland. His life affected tens of thousands of people on four or five continents. He started both Czech and German churches in South Dakota. Bonekemper, more than any other individual, is the reason that the Germans from Russia moved to America. Bonekemper was a minister, teacher, linguist, Dakota homesteader and church planter. The Bonekempers were the founders of a pietistic movement in Russia known as Stundism which resulted in the formation of several denominations.
Besides the program, we will have a short business meeting, a time of fellowship. There will be coffee and potluck refreshments. Come and see what has been done with the Jerke Homestead and the new facilities at The Farm.
For more information, call 212-9011 or 583-4544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.