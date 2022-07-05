DENVER — FEMA has approved $5.4 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in South Dakota.
The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 4, 2020. FEMA has provided more than $6.6 million for the South Dakota COVID-19 response to date with this additional funding.
FEMA awarded the grant funds to Sanford Medical Clinic as reimbursement for the cost of emergency protective measures necessary to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect the health and safety of health care workers and the public in South Dakota. Eligible costs include the purchase of personal protective equipment including face shields, gowns, hand sanitizer, and masks as well as pulse oximeters and the rental of specialized medical equipment to support patients directly affected by COVID-19 at a primary facility.
This award covers the cost of materials used by Sanford in the COVID-19 fight from Jan. 20, 2020, to April 1, 2021.
For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow state and local governments to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, tribal and local officials work to assist their communities during this response.
To fully support this essential work, the President authorized provision of FEMA Public Assistance at 100% federal funding through July 1, 2022. Beginning July 2, 2022, the federal cost share for COVID-19 projects will be 90% of the eligible cost.
