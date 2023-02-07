PIERRE — School systems across South Dakota have been granted more than $260,000 in School Nutrition Program equipment grants for new equipment or to renovate/replace existing equipment.
“Food service professionals all over our state work hard every day to provide students delicious, healthy meals,” said Cheriee Watterson, the Department of Education’s director of Child and Adult Nutrition Services. “This equipment will help them keep their programs top-notch by supporting their ability to do more cooking from scratch, use more fresh produce, and expand participation in lunch and breakfast programs.”
