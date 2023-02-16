Even With Spring Storms, Outlook Calls For Prolonged Drought

Despite a possible strong spring weather pattern, the Central Plains looks to remain in drought for some time, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) official says.
Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub, offered that outlook during Thursday’s webinar with the media and government officials. Todey formerly served as the South Dakota state climatologist.
“The area we’re talking about has received a good amount of snowfall, but it’s on top of frozen ground. When that snow melts, most of it is runoff with a little bit going into the soil,” he said.
“For there to be soil moisture, you have to get rid of the snow and get the frost out of the ground and also get rainfall before it can become soil moisture.”
However, any rainfall helps with drought improvement, Todey said, noting an improved outlook for precipitation in March-May.
This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report, released Thursday, shows continued drought across the Yankton region. However, the weekly map also indicates areas of improvement.
In southeast South Dakota, Yankton, Clay and southeast Bon Homme counties remain in severe drought. Charles Mix, Clay and most of Bon Homme counties are listed in moderate drought, while Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner and Lincoln counties are listed as abnormally dry.
In northeast Nebraska, portions of Knox, Cedar and Holt counties are listed in severe drought, while southern Knox, southern Cedar and most of Dixon counties are listed in extreme drought.
Counties to the west are listed in extreme drought, while counties to the south are listed in exceptional drought, the most severe category.
The Central Plains can expect continued unstable weather in the coming weeks, according to Colorado assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger.
“I expect this continued strange winter to continue with the active patterns,” she said during the webinar.
Moving into the spring, the mountain snowpack remains good with normal runoff, she said. The additional plains snowpack brings some hope for drought relief, she added.
Yankton has unofficially received around 50 inches of precipitation this winter, and at one time about 25 inches of snow remained on the ground. The remaining snow depth now stands at approximately 11 inches.
The weather has become a cycle, the climatologists said. The snowpack keeps the temperatures colder, which in turn hinders snowmelt.
However, one factor makes a difference. During late February and early March, the sun’s higher position in the sky, combined with the longer days, provide the energy needed for snowmelt, Bolinger said.
However, this time of year can also bring more snowstorms and other unstable weather, she said.
“There is more moisture in the air and more wacky swings one way or another,” she said. “Winter is still here, it’s still cold and there are deep troughs. It’s when the winter weather gets more interesting.”
So far this year, the Central Plains has received a great deal of cloud cover, Bolinger said. One factor has been that overnight temperatures remain higher than normal, along with the snowpack that puts moisture into the air, she said.
“(This year) really sticks out for how cloudy it has been. The anomaly of warmer minimum temperatures has contributed to the cloudiness,” she noted. “The cloud cover prevents the temperatures from dropping too much, which is why we have the (warmer) overnight temperatures.”
Todey described the clash of national weather patterns producing the Central Plains fog.
“We have cold air over western parts of the nation and warm air over the eastern part of the nation. It happens that those jet streams tend to meet over the middle part of the country,” he said. “When we have a lot of precipitation, that’s another reason why we have the cloudiness. In winter, it’s hard to burn off the clouds.”
The drought conditions lower the flooding risk in the Missouri River basin, Bolinger said.
The outlook for Yankton during the next week calls for continued dry conditions and a gradual warming trend through Monday. The outlook then changes, with colder weather and precipitation Tuesday through Thursday.
The Great Plains remains in a La Nina pattern, but the system that comes off the Pacific Ocean is weakening and moving toward neutral, Bolinger said. As a result, the seasonal outlook calls for equal chances of below-, above- and normal precipitation.
The Central Plains could transition to an El Nino later this year, Bolinger said.
Regardless, the heartland is moving into storm-producing season, she added.
While the Missouri River basin contains a great deal of snowpack, Todey doesn’t foresee major flooding issues. “The reservoirs have plenty of capacity to hold water at this point, unless something astounding happens,” he said.
However, the lower basin always remains situated for flood potential because of spring thunderstorms, Todey said. Also, flooding could occur if areas with snow on frozen ground suddenly receive a large amount of new rainfall or because of ice jams, he added.
Any heavy precipitation in the Northern Plains this time of year could greatly affect calving season, Todey said.
“It’s a riskier time of the year for it (if there’s precipitation),” he said, referring to calving season. “But when there are drought conditions in some areas, the producers accept the risk to get the moisture for the range.”
On a humorous note, Todey discounted a sports-related weather belief.
“When I was state climatologist, I got questions about whether this (stormy weather) was related to the state tournaments, because basketball and wrestling are held then,” he said.
“I just noted (those events) came this time of year when it was more active weather and there was more of a chance for a late winter storm. It didn’t have anything to do with the tournaments.”
