If you are looking for a way to make a big impact on your community and grow as a person, consider becoming a hospice volunteer.
Hospice is a special kind of care designed to meet the physical, social and spiritual needs of individuals who are in the final stages of life’s journey.
Avera@Home enhances the quality of life for these patients and their families, but we would not be able to provide such a wide range of services without the help of dedicated volunteers.
Nationwide, more than 150,000 hospice volunteers provide over 16 million hours of service each year to individuals with terminal illness and to their families.
As a hospice volunteer at Avera@Home, you can:
Support patients and families with home and/or facility visits; and
Provide welcome respite for caregivers by spending time with a patient.
Volunteers are currently needed in the Freeman, Gregory, Scotland, Tabor, Tyndall, Wagner, Winner and Yankton areas in South Dakota. In Nebraska, the needs are in the Creighton, Hartington and O’Neill areas.
For more information, call 605-668-8104 or email Carla.Hummel@avera.org.
