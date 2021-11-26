100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 27, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 27, 1946
• Jonah Leroy (Doane) Robinson, 90, state historian for 36 years and originator of the idea for Mount Rushmore memorial in the Black Hills, died at his home in Pierre early today. His sons, Col. Will G. Robinson, and Harry, a Yankton attorney, were notified immediately.
• The Gayville school has opened facilities for hot noon lunches to be served out-of-town students during the winter months. The project has been directed by Supt. E.A. Karstens, with Mrs. Mary Burtness supervising the serving. Lunches include a hot dish, bread and butter and milk, with occasional desserts as present supplies permit. Eight-five students are being served daily.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 27, 1971
• Several area women were amongst the first-year students in the dental hygiene program at the University of South Dakota who received their caps at the annual capping ceremony. They include Earlyn Felber, Rosemary Brinkmeyer, Virginia Peterson and Susan Rembold, all of Yankton; Anita Markley Honke of Marty; Linda Steward of Scotland; Ramona Novotny of Tyndall; and Marcia Nelson of Parkston.
• The Yankton Rotary Club was set to observe its 50th anniversary on Nov. 29. District Governor Ken Balgeman of Pierre was to present the club with a plaque from Rotary International and address the club.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 27, 1996
• The West Yankton Sanitary Sewer District was officially incorporated despite protests from two district citizens who were unable to vote as their names did not appear on a census list collected by volunteers in September. Yankton County State’s Attorney Mike Ridgway said the election was carried out according to the law.
• Jeannie and Rick Fritz, rural Niobrara, are giving special thanks this Thanksgiving season in honor of their 7-month-old son Kaleb Fritz. Kaleb was born with congenital glaucoma in both eyes and other abnormalities that were unidentified. A successful corneal transplant in Kaleb’s right eye on Oct. 8 gives the family specific purpose for celebrating Thanksgiving Day 1996.
