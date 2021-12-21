Yankton Businessman Sees The Light With Solar Energy

One year after installing solar panels at his business, a Yankton man says the future looks brighter for him and for the planet, too.
Larry Rupiper, the owner of Rupiper Travel & Tours, had such good results installing solar panels on the roof of his Arizona home that he decided to investigate having the same done at his business in Yankton.
“If was fun to watch my electric bill in Arizona, because every month, my bill would have a negative charge,” Rupiper told the Press & Dakotan via telephone from his Arizona home. “I didn’t spend any time in the summer here, but I still had a couple air conditioners here turned up pretty high, that, and a few lights on in the front, but all of last year, I didn’t pay anything — nothing at all — for electricity.”
It didn’t take too long for Rupiper to start considering whether solar panels could help reduce the electric bill at his business, too.
“They used to call South Dakota the ‘Sunshine State,’” he said. “You go out to the West Coast, and you have those hazy skies, but out in South Dakota, you have clear, clear skies, and it can be a cold winter day, but oftentimes, with the sun, it doesn’t feel so bad.”
After hiring an engineer to determine whether the Yankton site would be a suitable structure for solar panels, Rupiper decided to go ahead with the project last year.
“We did have someone look at the building to see if it was structurally sound to hold (the panels),” Rupiper said. “They’re not that heavy, actually, but I was concerned about snow buildup on them.”
Solar panels come in black or white. Rupiper said he learned that any snow sitting on the black panels will quickly melt and run off, allowing the water to drain normally.
Also, he learned that solar power can help reduce electricity bills in the winter as well as the summer.
“Our (power) generation capabilities aren’t near as good in the winter because of the absence of sun and if it’s cloudy or rainy or snowing,” Rupiper said. “However, I have a computerized printout of a real-time graph of my production every single day, so I can look from my vantage point here in Arizona to see what we are producing (in Yankton).”
Also, Rupiper said he gets a monthly report of the number of trees his solar panels have saved and their contribution to the reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions.
“It’s been an interesting and a rewarding thing,” he said, noting that it will take time to offset the cost of the solar installation. “It might take five years for this to completely pay for itself. We are still going to have some billing. We don’t produce enough to cover the entire bill, but we do produce a fair amount.”
There are incentives in place for those looking to go solar, so Rupiper suggests that the best place to start investigating would be with your accountant.
“It has to fit your operation business-wise,” said Rupiper, who runs an 8 a.m.-5 p.m. operation. “Our usage is primarily during the daylight hours and drops quite substantially in the evening.”
Also, solar power is regulated, so installers must be familiar with all aspects of the solar business. When Rupiper began the Yankton project, there were few companies regionally that offered solar panel installation, but that is beginning to change, he said.
Next, Rupiper said he hopes to increase electricity savings at his business by installing thermostat controls for the evening and overnight hours.
“There’s not much expense to solar operation,” he said. “The solar panels could get damaged by hail — there’s insurance for that — but last 30 years, and there’s not a lot of maintenance to solar.
“Thus far, me having it a year, I think it’s a very positive move.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.