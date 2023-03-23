Lawyer: Allow Sanford To Review Investigation Docs Before Release

South Dakota Chief Justice Steven Jensen gestures as he participates in oral arguments with other state Supreme Court justices Thursday in Brookings.

 David Bordewyk/South Dakota Newspaper Association

BROOKINGS — Billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford wants the South Dakota Supreme Court to let him review court documents expected to outline the reasons the state launched a child pornography investigation involving him, which ultimately drew no criminal charges.

At the heart of the dispute is public access to the court records generated as part of the state’s investigation.

