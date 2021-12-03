The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss funding for updating a sanitary sewer district study during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will discuss bike trail bids, a request for improvements to W. 11th St., the second reading for a planned unit development proposal, various insurance items and the county employee holiday party.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
