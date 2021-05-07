PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their second meeting of the 2021 interim on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), will receive updates on Small Business COVID Grants, Innovation Grants and Medicaid Savings, and review and discuss Letters of Intent from previous years. The agenda is available online.
Those wishing to testify remotely must register by noon May 10, 2021, by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence and what agenda item they will be addressing.
