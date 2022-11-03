CASES DISPOSED:
OCT. 1-7, 2022
Madeline Mariah Manning, Viborg; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Izabella Joan Nissen, 308 E. 21st St., Yankton; Improper highway entry; $132.50.
Linda Lorraine Attebury, Centerville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Leodany Rodriguez Marquez, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Armando Ferdinand Aranda, Denver, Colo.; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Colton Carl Roth, Hurley; Temporary closing of highway; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Justin Hansen, Religh, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Joseph Donald Garcia, Vermillion; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Monsieur Ragin, 1210 Broadway Ave. #35, Yankton; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lillian Amaranth Meadow Baugh, Springfield; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Amilcar Niz Mendez, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; No driver’s license; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Will Robert Eidsness, 254 Pioneer Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
William Thompson, 1003 E. 16th Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $19 fine; $19 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Michelle Kay Lee, Volin; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Reckless driving ; Recharged by information.
James Christopher Reiner Nelson, Tripp; Violation of protection order; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brian Lane Reynolds, Sioux City, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $201.50.
Michael Manley Owen, 31002 431st Ave., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Courtney Darlene Heath, Sisseton; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Manuel Landaverde Orantes, Hyattsville, Md.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Steven Monte Meyer, Doran, Minn.; Medical card; $182.50.
Jerry Lee Attebury, Centerville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Fred Julian Santens, IV, 206 W. 19th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Desiree Red Willow, Sioux Falls; Aggravated eluding; Suspended execution of sentence; $806.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Myron John Fineran, Junior, 1313 W. 30th Street, Apt. W, Yankton; Bond – no contact terms – misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; Dismissed by prosecutor; Bond – no contact terms – misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; Recharged by information.
Robert Alan Zacher, 2317 Valley Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ashley Ann Dimmer, 113 Curlie St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Darren Lee Rouzer, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $243.50.
Moultrie Gillyard, 1310 W. 30th Street, Apt. 303, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Nathan Allen Sarha, Vermillion; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Rene Rodriquez, 1305 W. 8th, Apt. 16, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Charles Asbury Baker III, Prostproof, Fla.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Linze Ann Cook, Mission Hill; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Sandra Jean Coke, Mission Hill; Left turn on red violation; $132.50.
Mark Alan Langley, Senior, Mission Hill; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Jail sentence of 10 days; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
James Bruce, 608 Picotte, Yankton; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Jail sentence of 10 days; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Garrick Tracy, 606 James Place, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Recharged by complaint; Resisting arrest; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Kevin Loy Larsen, 1313 Ferdig St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kim Kerry Knecht, Walthill, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $755.50.
Treg Tirrell Hoffman, McCook Lake; Overweight on axle; $2,072.50.
Maizie Lynn Ihnen, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Roger Scott Ness, Viborg; Overweight on axle; $238.50.
Chelsee Deffenbaugh, Sioux Falls; Parking/standing violation; $112.
Xavier Gainsforth, 600 E. 6th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
James Lee Percle, Wakonda; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license.
Otto L. Behnk, Elgin, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $250.50.
Miguel Madrueno-Salazar, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Ben Daniel Sparks, Avon; Overweight on axle; $235.50.
Gage Micheal Taylor, 703 W. 15th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Scott D. Vanburen, Mission Hill; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Tanner Todd Akland, Beresford; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $926.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 1 day credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Brook Woehl, 817 Pine, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jonathan Ryan Roubideaux, Utica; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.