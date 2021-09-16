Welcoming Week “Belonging Begins with Us” is finishing up with a celebration at Market at the Meridian on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon at Second St. and Douglas Ave.
Pozole, a Mexican soup made from pork and hominy, will be there for people to try. Heap on the condiments: lettuce, radish slices, etc. Guatemalan salsa will also be available to sample. More foods will be available to try.
James Dean will provide the musical background.
