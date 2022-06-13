PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their second meeting of the 2022 Interim at 9 a.m. (CT) Wednesday, June 15. The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations is co-chaired by Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton). Among the items that will be discussed are consideration of a Board of Regents Budget Transfer; updates on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and ARPA Childcare Stabilization Grant expenditures, as well as the status of ARPA Daycare Discretionary funding; and tracking of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) funding.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/237073.pdf.
