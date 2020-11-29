South Dakota reported 801 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
Overall, the state’s death toll rose to 943.
Locally, Yankton County recorded 20 new cases and five new hospitalizations. The county has reported 840 new infections in November, an increase of 90%.
Other area counties seeing double-digit increases in cases Sunday included Charles Mix (10), Clay (19) and Union (11).
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (1,361 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (41), 10 new recoveries (1,206), 0 new deaths (14), 141 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 10 new cases (860), 4 new hospitalizations (93), 10 new recoveries (584), 0 new deaths (5), 271 active cases;
• Clay County — 19 new cases (1,368), 0 new hospitalizations (29), 19 new recoveries (1,078), 0 new deaths (10), 280 active cases;
• Douglas County — 1 new case (294), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 2 new recoveries (231), 0 new deaths (5), 58 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 6 new cases (568), 2 new hospitalizations (52), 8 new recoveries (393), 0 new deaths (8), 167 active cases;
• Turner County — 5 new cases (782), 1 new hospitalization (51), 5 new recoveries (619), 0 new deaths (42), 121 active cases;
• Union County — 11 new cases (1,248), 1 new hospitalization (61), 25 new recoveries (982), 0 new deaths (25), 241 active cases;
• Yankton County — 20 new cases (1,771), 5 new hospitalizations (75), 24 new recoveries (1,258), 0 new deaths (9), 504 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday reported seven new infections in Cedar County (384 overall), five new cases in Dixon County (392) and four new cases in Knox County (436).
Here are Sunday’s South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 79,900 (+801: 700 confirmed, 101 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,930 (-76);
• Recoveries — 62,027 (+976);
• Hospitalizations — 4,467 ever hospitalized (+68); 544 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 5,486 new tests processed; 2,368 new individuals tested.
Late Saturday, Nebraska recorded 1,257 new infections, The state also reported five new deaths, raising its toll to 989.
The state statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 125,323 (+1,257);
• Recoveries — 62,686 (1,081);
• Hospitalizations — 4,246 ever hospitalized (+30); 911 currently hospitalized (-20);
• Testing — 8,881 new tests processed; 3,372 new individuals tested.
