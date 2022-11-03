The students and staff of Yankton Middle School will be having their 17th annual Veterans Day Celebration at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Yankton Middle School South Gym, 2000 Mulberry Street.
The guest speaker of the event is 1st Sgt. Penny Doty, who resides near Irene.
Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion will participate in the presenting of the colors; there will be a video tribute honoring the veterans of Yankton Middle School students and staff and the ceremony will finish with the playing of “Taps.”
Any person, any age, who has ever served in the military, their families and the general public are welcome to attend this event. It is suggested that veterans wear their awarded medals to the program and that everyone wear something red, white and/or blue. Feel free to enter YMS on the west middle doors or using the east entrance of the school.
The program is free to the public, and coffee and cookies will be served.
