The City of Yankton received its first nominating petition for the 2022 municipal election. In an email to the Press & Dakotan Monday, the city announced incumbent Commissioner Mason Schramm had filed his nominating petitions.
Incumbent Commissioner Amy Miner has stated that she intends to file again, while Commissioner Jerry Webber is still undecided.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, to turn in petitions.
The municipal election is slated for April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.