SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner man convicted of simple assault in federal court has received two years of probation.
Francis Stanford, Stricker, 48, received the sentence this week in U.S. District Court, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons.
U.S. District Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange presided over the case. Besides the probation, Stricker was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Stricker was indicted by a federal grand jury. He was found guilty following a two-day jury trial last January in Pierre.
The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred April 7, 2018, in Mission. On that date, Stricker grabbed his girlfriend, knocked her down and assaulted her with his hands while she attempted to fight him off and escape.
Stricker was immediately released.
