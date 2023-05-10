Two people have died and another one sustained life-threatening injuries following a Wednesday morning high-speed pursuit and crash that closed South Dakota Highway 50 on the east edge of Yankton for several hours.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation. Sheriff Preston Crissey provided details Wednesday afternoon in a press release.
At approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, Yankton Dispatch was notified by state dispatch radio that the South Dakota Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet vehicle driving westbound on Highway 50 in Clay County.
The driver fled the scene, and the trooper pursued the vehicle. During the pursuit, it was reported the driver was traveling erratically at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour (mph).
The Press & Dakotan contacted the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS), which includes the Highway Patrol, asking the reason for the stop and ensuing high-speed chase.
“Those details are part of the investigation,” DPS spokeswoman Kristi Turman said, referring the question to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe said he had no information on the initial events, as it was a Highway Patrol pursuit.
“They (SDHP) reported to us that they were in pursuit westbound on Highway 50 at high speed, but we had no deputies in position to assist before they promptly left Clay County into Yankton County,” Howe said.
“The part of the pursuit in Clay County lasted just a few minutes due to the speed involved, so we were not participants in this one. I don’t know why the trooper was attempting the traffic stop or why the driver fled.”
Crissey’s press release contained details of the pursuit and crash as it entered Yankton County.
As the pursuit continued westbound on Highway 50, the driver refused to pull over for the trooper. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and Yankton Police Department staged vehicles and officers in place on East Highway 50 near the city limits of Yankton.
“At that time, the red vehicle struck a semi with an attached trailer. Authorities determined three individuals were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident,” the sheriff said.
“Two persons were pronounced deceased at the scene, and one was transported to the (Avera Sacred Heart) hospital with life-threatening injuries.”
According to one report, the vehicle skidded a long distance with debris spread over a large area of the highway. Traffic was stopped and rerouted for several hours.
The victims’ names are not being released at this time pending notifications to family members, Crissey said.
Responding agencies to the accident: Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Police Department, Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Emergency Management, South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles said his firefighting crew was on scene for more than four hours.
“We just opened the area to traffic. We were there until 2:20 p.m.,” he said mid-afternoon.
Emergency vehicles were called to the accident, Nickles said.
“Emergency crews extricated one person, who was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital,” he said. “There was a large amount of diesel fuel on the highway, so the (Yankton Fire Department) took care of clean-up.”
Law enforcement handled traffic control during the investigation and clean-up, Nickles said. The westbound traffic was diverted to Eastside Drive and then to Whiting Drive. The eastbound traffic was diverted down Bill Baggs Road and then down to Whiting Drive.
Authorities worked to keep people away from the accident scene and out of the work under way.
“It was very frustrating. There were a lot of people who took out their cameras and started taking videos of the scene. This was nothing that needed to be out there (on social media),” Nickles said. “People need to think of the family (of victims) and others. If you’re out there, keep your phone in your pocket.”
He warned the public about one repercussion for spectators who shoot photos and video at an accident scene.
“Your (images) might become part of the investigation,” he said. “Law enforcement will want to look at it and see what it showed at that time.”
When a patrolman started talking to bystanders, Nickles said he pointed out the Press & Dakotan photographer on the scene as a working member of the media. The photographer knew the proper protocol and procedures for covering the accident site, the deputy fire chief added.
The patrolman spoke with the other bystanders about staying away from the scene.
“On occasion, spectators can be a hindrance. … They can immediately make it more difficult for first responders,” Nickles said.
Those responding to such an accident scene may find themselves experiencing tremendous stress in the aftermath.
“After some emergency calls, there can be a debriefing. It depends on the case,” Nickles said.
The Press & Dakotan has also sought information from the South Dakota Attorney General’s office and the Yankton Police Department.
Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote said the sheriff’s office was handling the release of information.
The AG’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment or information.
——
This remains a developing story with more updates provided as they become available.
