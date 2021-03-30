Villanueva Wants To Be A Positive Leader That Brings People Together

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a seven-part series profiling the candidates for Yankton City Commission. Early voting started March 22; Election Day is April 13.
———
NAME: Mike Villanueva
FAMILY: Wife — Mary Lee Villanueva; Children — Liam, Maya, Kelsey, Laura; Dog — Duke
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Attended University of Nebraska Omaha, Metro Community College, State of SD Certified Firefighter, and Instructor. Previously a career Firefighter, and during which time I attended Paramedic school and became a Nationally Certified Paramedic. Currently, a volunteer firefighter with the City of Yankton, and a dedicated father and husband.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Safety Officer with the Yankton County Emergency Management Office; Peer Support with the Missouri Valley Critical Incident Stress Management Team; Riverboat Days Board of Directors; Chopper Johnson Foundation Board of Directors; Yankton Community Feast Volunteer Coordinating Team; River City Domestic Violence Center Board of Directors; Battle of the Badges Board of Directors; Member of the Elks Club; Member of Toastmasters Club 1294; Member of the Federation of Fire Service Chaplains; Member of the Sons of the American Legion; Member of the Omaha Firefighters Historical Society; Member of St. Benedict Catholic Church
Previous Organizational Experience: Member of Dive In Yankton to build the Huether Family Aquatics Center; Board Member of the Yankton County Historical Society; Member of the Station 57 Fire and Iron Firefighter Motorcycle Club; Boys and Girls Club of Yankton Raffle Committee Team
———
• Why are you running?
I am running for the Yankton City Commission because I want to be a positive leader that brings people together instead of dividing the Community that elects us. I have been a public servant for 19 years as a Firefighter, by serving the Citizens of Omaha for almost nine years, and now as a Volunteer Firefighter here in Yankton. I will bring thoughtful common sense leadership skills and base decisions on facts with our community’s best interest in mind. My passion is public service, and is the reason I am a part of numerous organizations. I have built and fostered relationships with many entities in Yankton and beyond, because I am willing to put in the work to improve the community I love.
• How would you assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what should be done from here?
The City of Yankton responded to this pandemic the best way they could with the knowledge they had at the time. This was a new virus, and the prudent thing to do was listen to the experts, doctors and epidemiologists, about the safest way to move forward. The City should continue to listen to the experts with the medical knowledge, and skills to navigate these unchartered waters as we start to reclaim what we used to consider normal life. A simple piece of cloth worn on a person’s face to protect each other from disease should not be the thing that divides us as a community. The enemy, even though we can’t see it with the naked eye is Covid, and not our fellow countrymen.
• What non-disaster related projects do you feel should be pursued over the next few years? Why?
One of the biggest non-disaster related projects that’s on the horizon is the wastewater treatment plant. This will be a major project and, although not glamorous, is truly a necessity and in need of an overhaul. I know sometimes we can take for granted the simple things in life like flushing your toilet or taking a shower, but it all needs to go somewhere to be dealt with. If you have never had the pleasure of using an outhouse in the winter, well let’s just say the thought of it gives me the chills. Also, the Huether Family Aquatics is rapidly nearing completion, and not a moment too soon. This new facility will be a great place for families to have fun and make memories.
• What will some of the biggest budgetary concerns be for 2022?
Some of the biggest budgetary concerns will be the continuing of infrastructure projects that are needed to make a City operate. The wastewater treatment plant could be a budgetary concern because some of the funding related to the wastewater plant is related to flooding and being paid for by an Economic Development Administration grant. However, not all the necessary upgrades that will make it a long-term facility are related to the flooding, and a source of funding for much-needed, long-term fixes will need to be addressed. We have to be responsible and find funding sources in the forms of grants, federal and state money to offset the cost of projects, and lower the tax burden that our citizens might be required to pay.
• Additional thoughts?
Yankton is a wonderful city full of compassionate, hard-working people that care for one another. We all want to move past COVID, but let’s not forget over a half-million of our fellow Americans have died so far because of this pandemic. We need to vote for leadership that is going to bring people together, not divide us. We need leadership that is willing to listen to experts in their given fields, and make decisions based on facts for the best outcome of the people those leaders serve. Also, we need to thank those that put themselves in harm’s way every day in our military, as the sacrifices they have made for us provide the freedoms we enjoy today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.