MMU’s ‘Very Special Leader’

Andy Bernatow has spent most of his adult life associated with Mount Marty University, first as a student-athlete in the late 1990s, then as a baseball coach and now as athletic director.
And, whether it was helping guide younger coaches, making sure students who couldn’t get home over holidays got a good meal or helping the Yankton Baseball Association, Bernatow’s work to help both MMU and the Yankton community have been driven by one thing: giving back to the community that has done so much for him over the years.
Bernatow, who took over the Lancer athletic program in a time of transition and has already seen positive results, has been chosen as the “Newsmaker of the Year” for 2022 by the Press & Dakotan.
Bernatow came to Mount Marty in the mid-1990s, a left-handed pitcher for MMU coaching great Bob Tereshinski.
“I’ve been around Mount Marty a long time, and I’ve lived through some amazing times for our programs,” he said. “In the ‘90s, we roared as an athletic program, but it was a lot smaller.”
Lancer athletics have struggled since joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference more than 20 years ago. During that time, only Bernatow’s baseball team has an overall winning record in league play, a mark they finally achieved in the past two seasons.
“The GPAC is a really strong, competitive conference athletically,” he said. “It’s been a chore for us.”
Bernatow was named interim athletic director in the summer of 2021, an easy choice for MMU President Marc Long.
“Number one, he is Mount Marty through and through, and he’s passed that on to generations of student-athletes,” Long said of Bernatow. “Second, he has a love for the Yankton community. He knows the people here; he’s coached here.
“When you put those two together, you have a very special leader that works hard to support Mount Marty and Yankton.”
He inherited an athletic staff that had several openings.
“There were a lot of holes. The clock of the year was running against us because you don’t want a program to be in flux as the school year and season are about to begin,” he said. “We were fortunate that we’ve been able to put together a good cast of people to work with.”
The fall of 2021 brought with it the debut of Mount Marty football, with the attention that came with it. The Lancers led the GPAC in attendance in their opening season, bolstered by an opening game attendance of over 3,200.
The spring of 2022 brought even more excitement.
• The archery team won a national title, competing in a field that included NCAA Division I institutions.
• The softball program not only had its first full-season winning record since being brought back in the early 2000s, the Lancers won the GPAC Tournament under first-year head coach Kayla Bryant.
• The men’s track and field team was ranked through the entire indoor and outdoor season and had one of its highest national finishes ever.
• And Bernatow’s baseball team had another strong season, including a doubleheader sweep of NCAA Division I Northern Colorado.
That season for Bernatow would be his last at the helm of the Lancer baseball program, as he has traded his baseball duties to become the athletic director on a full-time basis. He leaves the program as the MMU and GPAC all-time leader in victories with 444, and in league wins with 212.
The baseball program is now in the hands of one of Bernatow’s former players and assistant coaches, Yankton native Josh Teichroew.
“Walking away from baseball was difficult,” Bernatow said. “But if I would have stuck around, it would have been more for individual glory rather than the reality of who was creating those wins.”
Mount Marty continued that momentum into the fall, with football scoring its first victories, men’s soccer making the post-season for a second straight season and cross country having strong finishes under first-year head coach Dan Fitzsimmons.
Jason Nelson, who was teammates with Bernatow in the late 1990s and was Bernatow’s top assistant for much of his college coaching careers, continues in that role as the new assistant athletic director.
“Everything that Andy has done, everything he’s gone through, has developed him into a leader,” Nelson said. “He is very personable. He understands people and cares about how they’re doing.”
Part of that care involves making sure those who had nowhere to go on holidays had a good meal. Bernatow said that the tradition ties back to when he was a student-athlete.
“My parents were in Colorado for my first few years here. I didn’t have a car, so I couldn’t go home,” he said. “I had people who took care of me here, not just from the Mount Marty community but also the Yankton community as well.
“I hope that any good I do is a reflection of how I was treated and is a standard on how to treat others.”
From hiring good coaches to making sure those coaches have the resources to succeed, Bernatow has tried to build on the athletic program he was chosen to guide.
“Andy realizes our entire leadership team wants our athletics to be successful, and he really works to make sure we can provide the best experience for those student-athletes,” Long said. “He puts in 70, 80 hours a week, and he does it because of the love he has for our students and our coaches.”
