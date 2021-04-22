Joining Forces

Two of Yankton’s finest who work with kids as part of their jobs, have decided to get involved with youth outside work as volunteer mentors.
“April is National Volunteer Appreciation Month, and we wanted to highlight one of our programs that has outstanding volunteers,” Kiersten Hansen, program coordinator for United Way of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “We (decided) to recognize and highlight two of our newest volunteers to the Big Friend/Little Friend program, Dylan Wilson and Jennifer Keitel of the Yankton Police Department (YPD).”
For years, United Way’s The Big Friend Little Friend program has been matching youth with volunteer mentors both in the community and in the schools. The goal is for mentors to build relationships with young people to help with their overall well-being.
“Both Wilson and Keitel have talked about how they’ve been mentored in the past, and how that’s really impacted their lives in a great way,” she said. “They both have a passion for being in the Yankton area and really want to (help) strengthen the community starting with youth.”
Keitel, a patrol officer who has been with the YPD for nearly three years, is a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer in the Yankton School District.
Wilson, who has been with the department since 2019, is the school resource officer and is based at Yankton Middle School.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Friend/Little Friend program was suspended for most of 2020. The elementary-school mentoring program is done on a pen-pal basis at this time, but if all parties agree and safety guidelines and ordinances are followed, the community-wide mentoring program for youth 7-14 years old can meet in person, Hansen said.
“We like to get out in the community,” Wilson said. “One thing they taught us in school is that getting out there and actually being that face, where you talk to people instead of just going to calls, is a huge thing.”
Also, when on patrol, interactions with community members are usually brief, Keitel said.
“Working with kids is something we want to do on a daily basis, but we don’t always get the opportunity,” she said. “(Mentoring) gives us an opportunity, not only as officers, but outside of work, too, to get more interaction with youth that maybe will translate when they see us out on the streets.”
As an SRO, Wilson said he gets to spend a lot of time with young people, but there is not much opportunity to relate to them and help them figure out life.
“Being a Big Friend, I can get on a better level of their life outside of school where, say, more things will happen, things that we don’t want,” he said.
Wilson said he hopes to share the things he likes to do while also engaging in activities that his Little Friend enjoys.
“If they’re not outdoorsy, I can show them stuff outside, outdoorsy stuff, like camping and fishing,” he said.
Keitel agreed.
“I’m just excited to see what they what they want to do,” she added. “Kids have very big imaginations, so I’m excited to see how that plays out and where I can go with that.”
Though both Wilson and Keitel will inform their Little Friends that they are police officers, Keitel said they will be doffing the uniform for those encounters, because the uniform can be intimidating.
“For me, it’s going to give me an opportunity to show them that I’m a person behind the uniform as well,” she said. “I think that will help all of us in the long run.”
For more information about the Big Friend/Little Friend program or to volunteer for a United Way program, visit United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton at www.yanktonunitedway.org or call 605-665-6766.
