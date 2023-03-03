Cases Disposed: Feb. 4-10, 2023
Wesley Michael Hyden, Rapid City; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter, Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $521.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 150 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment.
Terry Norman Jones, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Kayla Aryeon Thomas, Minneapolis, Minn.; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Annette R. Wragge, Bloomfield, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Chase Gust, Centerville; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Collin Peter Franzky, Watertown; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Gaige Thomas McCune, Aberdeen; Habitual offender -1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner-second degree; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended; Escape by prisoner-second degree; Recharged by information.
Judy Kaye Fleming, Elk Point; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Grace Anne Larkins, Altoona, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Ella Rose McFarland, 808 N. University St., Apt. 203B, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Dylan Noel Raysby, Tyndall; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Kenneth G. Decker, Tabor; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Ethan Phillips, 43228 Janousek Rd., Yankton; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Jacob Douglas Yeager, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Anthony Brett Miller; New Port Richey, Fla.; No drivers license; $132.50.
Tiffany L. Elliott, Sioux Falls; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; No drivers license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Rearlamps required; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Jeremy Lynn Tjeerdsma, 406 Deer Blvd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Joseph William Yaggie, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lisa Ingar Rempfer, 1204 National Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Nathan Joseph Bares, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Stephanie Deanne Simpson, 701 Pine St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed-motion by court (including for no probable cause).
Tyler Joel Christensen, 204 W. 25th St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jason Bartunek, 2800 Douglas, Lot 57, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Todd Andrews, Omaha, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Leah Marie Tallman, Wakonda; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Kohl Michael Kubal, Lesterville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Mason C. L. Groth, South Sioux City, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jessica Jensen, Elk Point; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dalton James Sawtell, Mission Hill; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II, Recharged by information.
Kimberly Lynn Spottedcalf, 2916 Broadway Ave., #202, Yankton; Resisting arrest; $600; Jail sentence of 102 days with 30 days suspended and 92 days credit; Simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $600; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Recharged by complaint; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
James William Raney, 148 Clark Tr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Justus William Hirschman; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Zach Alexander Busskohl, 2600 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Maggie Ann Jensen, 1506 Cedar St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Tyler Devin Mulberry, 2612 Mulberry Street, Yankton; Abandon air-tight refrigerator or other furniture; $97.50.
Cole Charles Roth, 2917 Julie Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Belle Elizabeth Heine, 2707 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $112.50.
Jarrod Arthur Slaght, 911 Westside Dr., Yankton; Improper highway entry; $132.50.
Anthony Jacob McDonald, Sioux Falls; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner – second degree; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended; Escape by prisoner – second degree; Recharged by information.
Collin Peter Franzky, Watertown; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Braden James Van Veldhuizen, Invood, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Dayro Toledo Pereira, 2904 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speeding on state highway; $137.50.
CASES DISPOSED: FEB. 11-17, 2023
Tyson Martian, Mission Hill; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Amy Lynn Demaranville, 235 Broadway Ave. #4, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed–prosecutor/clerical error; Registration plate illumination; Dismissed-prosecutor/clerical error.
Theresa Marie Hanson, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Kyle Charles Frieberg, 412 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Armando Ayala Gonzalez, 1110 Whiting Drive, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; No proper license plates on vehicle; $132.50.
Korry Speakman, Vermillion; Passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts; $25.
Trenton James Sheppard, Willow Springs, Mo.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Chad L. Stiles, 2800 Broadway, #8, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Daniel L. Perez Alvarez, 301 Bunker Lane, Apt. 14, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Theodis Joseph Smith, 1200 W. 30th St., #201, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jacob L. Monclova, Scotland; Renewal registration druing assigned month; $132.50.
Nicole Constance Munoz, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 35, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $253.36; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Gaige Thomas McCune, Aberdeen; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner-second degree, $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended; Escape by prisoner-second degree; Recharged by information.
Beau M. Wilke, Stanton, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Caden Chase Whipple, White River; Seat belt violation; $25.
Vanessa Rose Peters, Wagner; Smoking/consuming marijuana by operator of vehicle; $282.50.
Joseph Jacob Huber, 3203 Aurora St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Liz Valerie Barriosvalderrama, 321 ½ Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Destinee La Shay Brown, 811 Picotte, Apt. 1, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended 30 days.
Justin Bruce McMahan, Mission Hill; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50 ($64 suspended); License suspended 30 days.
Zachary Stark, Lesterville; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; Dismissed by court; No city pet license; Dismissed by court; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; Dismissed by court; No city pet license; Dismissed by court; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; Dismissed by court; No city pet license; Dismissed by court; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; Dismissed by court; No city pet license; Dismissed by court; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; Dismissed by court; No city pet license; Dismissed by court; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; Dismissed by court; No city pet license; Dismissed by court.
Jessica Estelle Stoker, Fordyce, Neb.; No driver’s license; $132.50; Careless driving; $172.50; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by complaint.
Skylar Marie McConnell, Hawarden, Iowa; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; No driver’s license; $132.50; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 180 days with 170 days suspended and 13 days credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Clifford Joseph Kessinger, Vermillion; Over limit/unlawful possession game fish; $78.50.
Ashley Ann Wuestewald, 1606 Mulberry St., Yankton; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Tate Allen Kotalik, 2403 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. 318, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Roger Angelo Black Bear, 415 W. 15th Street, #13, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Meagen Jean Fischer, Alcester; Seat belt violation; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Jill McKenny, 1701 College St., Yankton; Fishing without license-resident; $132.50.
Ashley Christine Eifert, Coleridge, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Wendy Lee Rutledge, 634 Augusta Circle, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Cassaundra Elizabeth Sherod, 123 Gregg St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Sidney Robert Buchholtz, 1318 Burleigh St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Mark Alan Langley, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tyler Joel Christensen, 204 W. 25th St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jeremy Ryan Olson, 2500 Douglas #2, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Nelly Rodriguez, 813 Birch St., Yankton; Allow unauthorized minor to use vehicle; $132.50.
Rowdy Curtis Farrington, Wellington, Kan.; Overweight on axle; $203.50.
David M. Petersen, Magnet, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Annaliese Elizabeth Peters, Wagner; Smoking/consuming marijuana by passenger in vehicle; $178.50.
Jerilee R. Fuchtman, Winnetoon, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Ronald Feimer, 901 West 19th Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Pamela Lynn Greger, Wagner; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,285.32; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 2 years suspended and 92 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by indictment; Eluding; Recharged by indictment.
Amber Jade Bagola, 2800 Broadway Ave #16, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50 ($54 suspended); License suspended 30 days; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50 ($64 suspended); License suspended 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Kyle Charles Frieberg, 412 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
April Ann Villagomez; 1409 Meadowview, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Dalton James Sawtell, Mission Hill; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession or drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Kimberly Spottedcalf, 2916 Broadway Ave. #202, Yankton; Resisting arrest; $600; Jail sentence of 102 days with 30 days suspended and 92 days credit; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $600; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Recharged by complaint; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Alexis Justine Remington, 503 Green St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Richard Earl Lewis III, 905 Douglas #5, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Tiffany M. Lemon, 2800 Broadway #8, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Clifford Joseph Kessinger, Vermillion; Over limit/unlawful possession other species fish; $168.50.
Keri Curtis, 615 E. 5th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Sara Lynn Addengast, 311 ½ Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Randy Scott Niles, White Lake; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Sheryl Marie Kozak, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Victoria Janine Miller, 1112 Burleigh St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges.
Kyle Charles Frieberg, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 5 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Christopher Wainwright, 414 E. 4th St., Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kevin L. Lafferty, Sioux City, Iowa; Fishing without license – non resident; $182.50.
Kenyon Carufel, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
David Allen Kant, Columbus, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Tyler Jackson Junior, Sioux City, Iowa; Seat belt violation; $25.
Misty Gray Powell, Brookings; Seat belt violation; $25.
Waylon Littledog, Vermillion; Unauthorized parking in handicapped space; $173.50.
Melia Autumn Quezada, Hartington, Neb.; $282.50.
Kendall R. Neiman, Auburn, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Collin Matthew Zahrbock, 706 Walnut St., Yankton; Overdriving road conditions; $132.50.
Triston Daniel Spears, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 406, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $192.77.
Xavier Elias-Auguilar, 512 W. 4th St. #2, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information.
Anthony Jacob McDonald, Sioux Falls; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner – second degree; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended; Escape by prisoner – second degree; Recharged by information.
Mason William Ruzicka, 2405 Deer Blvd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jordan James Lightner, 2104 SD Hwy 314, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Samuel Kamp Carda, 1706 College St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Aaron James Manley, Akron, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jesus Jimenez Prieto, 2800 Broadway Ave. Lot 52, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Tyson Jared Martian, Mission Hill; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tracy Diane Ducheneaux, Avon; Overweight on axle; $243.30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.