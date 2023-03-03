Cases Disposed: Feb. 4-10, 2023

Wesley Michael Hyden, Rapid City; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter, Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $521.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 150 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment.

