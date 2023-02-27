February is known as American Heart Month, and the Poison Center receives many calls related to heart medications every day. Poison Center Nurse Specialists can answer questions related to double doses, someone taking the wrong medication or dose, or other exposures related to these medications. It is important to know what heart medicines are prescribed and how they help. Discuss with your healthcare provider what category your medicine is in and why you are taking it. Here are a few common categories:
• Anticoagulants — used to prevent and treat blood clots, also called a blood thinner
• Antiplatelet Agents — used to prevent blood clots from forming, works by stopping platelets from sticking together
• ACE Inhibitors — used to help relax the veins and arteries to lower blood pressure
• Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers — used to relax veins and arteries to lower blood pressure making it easier for the heart to pump blood
• Beta Blockers and Calcium Channel Blockers — used to lower blood pressure
• Diuretics — used to help the body get rid of extra fluid and salt by making more urine to lower blood pressure
• Call the Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 right away if you have a concern or unintended exposure to these medications
• Lock up medications, keep out of sight and out of reach
• It may only take one pill to be a serious problem if taken by someone it is not meant for
• Take medicine as prescribed as directed by your doctor
• Store your medicines properly and check the expiration date
• Be aware of potential medication interactions and side effects
• Keep a current medication list handy
• Contact your doctor immediately if you experience any new onset chest pain, sudden headache or dizziness, or unusual, excessive tiredness
The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is a free and confidential service to the public.
Call 1-800-222-1222 to immediately talk with a Registered Nurse 24/7/365.
