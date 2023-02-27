February is known as American Heart Month, and the Poison Center receives many calls related to heart medications every day. Poison Center Nurse Specialists can answer questions related to double doses, someone taking the wrong medication or dose, or other exposures related to these medications. It is important to know what heart medicines are prescribed and how they help. Discuss with your healthcare provider what category your medicine is in and why you are taking it. Here are a few common categories:

• Anticoagulants — used to prevent and treat blood clots, also called a blood thinner

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.