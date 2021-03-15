Mount Marty University Performing Arts Theatre will present “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn March 25-28, on the Yankton campus.
In this classic farce, audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at the antics of a touring company putting up the farce “Nothing On” in three stages: dress rehearsal, an opening on the road and a performance at the end of a debilitating run. Full of non-stop action, the formula includes slamming doors, falling trousers and flying sardines.
The nine-member cast features Elita Eastman, Springfield, as Dotty; Arion Huntley, Yankton, as Lloyd; Daniel Roche, Norfolk, Nebraska, as Garry; Betsy Crumly, Page, Nebraska, as Brooke; Kassondra Gooley, Hartford, as Poppy; Austin Vetter, Yankton, as Frederick; Rachel Flynn, Stillwater, Minnesota, as Belinda; Lukas Blankman, Omaha, Nebraska, as Tim; and Quinn Fargo, Yankton, as Selsdon.
“Noises Off” is under the direction of Andy Henrickson, with scenic/lighting design and technical direction by James Hovland Jr. and costume design by Dawn Ferris.
The production is being sponsored by Dan Johnson and Mary Milroy.
Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, March 25-27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m. in Marian Auditorium. University COVID policy protocol will be followed, with socially distanced general seating followed, temperatures taken and all patrons required to wear a mask.
Tickets may be reserved by calling 605-668-1234 or emailing mmuboxoffice@mountmarty.edu.
For more information, contact Andy Henrickson, Director of Performing Arts Theatre, 605-668-1533, ahenrickson@mountmarty.edu.
