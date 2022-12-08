BROOKINGS — It’s time to start thinking about the future, but you’re not sure how. Maybe you aren’t sure how to successfully transfer your farm or ranch to your children, or how to provide for the children who didn’t stay on the operation. Maybe you need to know how to earn enough to support yourself while passing on the operation to your children.

SDSU Extension can answer these questions and more during the Sustaining the Legacy conferences that start in December and run through April. This series will include a conference in Yankton set for January.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.