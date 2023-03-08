100 Years Ago
Friday, March 9, 1923
• All that was needed yesterday for the annual spring breakup of the Missouri River was a good wind and this missing item was furnished by nature from the south last night. Citizens enough interested in the river to make the trip, strolled down that way last night, and soon realized the ice was about to break. It broke up about 1 o’clock this morning and instantly, as far as the eye could reach, the whole river was in motion.
• There was a flurry in Lesterville yesterday afternoon, following upon the announcement in Sioux Falls of the discovery by federal agents of a nest of stolen cars in the vicinity of Tyndall, Tabor and Lesterville. The announcement was that cars had been stolen in Iowa, the numbers, batteries, bodies, etc., changed around, and the remade automobiles sold in the Bon Homme county neighborhood.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 9, 1948
• Bon Homme County rural mail carriers association presented a resolution to the recent session of county commissioners, asking to gravel all rural roads not graveled. They pointed out that this would insure improved and better rural mail service as well as good roads to market for the farmers.
• Last week, the Yankton Shrine Club sent out tickets to take care of every child of grade school age in Clay, Yankton, Turner, Charles Mix, Hutchinson and Bon Homme counties in South Dakota and Cedar and Knox Counties in Nebraska. Seating arrangements will accommodate approximately 4,000 children for each matinee performance, with a total distribution of tickets to more than 18,000 grade school children.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 9, 1973
• The Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, noted civil rights leader who was returning to Chicago from Wounded Knee, spoke at Yankton College Thursday. Audrey Newsome, a senior at Yankton College, is a member of the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., of which Dr. Abernathy has been the pastor since 1961. It was largely through her efforts that Rev. Abernathy appeared in Yankton.
• South Dakota Sen. James Abourezk will be the main speaker at the banquet Monday evening which will climax the Yankton Senior High School Student Government Days. The event will be held at the Elks Lodge starting at 6:30 p.m. and will bring down the curtain on the American Legion-sponsored Student Government Days activities which began several weeks ago.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 9, 1998
• As Yankton hosted its first indoor State Swim Meet this past weekend, 271 swimmers crawled, backstroked and butterflied down the lanes at the Yankton Summit Activities Center pool. The three-day meet was Yankton’s first chance to host an indoor swim meet.
• St. Louis may be sweet, but there was no place like home for Yankton’s Katie Heine. Heine, a two-time all-State and all-conference guard for the Yankton Gazelles basketball team, has decided to transfer from St. Louis University to Mount Marty College and will play basketball for the Lancers this season.
